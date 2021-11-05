New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,284,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 385,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.57. 11,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,343,529. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 68.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

