New Mountain Finance Co. (NMFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 99.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,112.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

