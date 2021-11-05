New BitShares Price Tops $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $48.90 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, New BitShares has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00084176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00085372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00104014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,520.96 or 1.00660361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.37 or 0.07311130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022780 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

