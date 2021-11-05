Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.76. 1,090,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,062. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

