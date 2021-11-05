Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 471,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,616 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 28,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,903. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.