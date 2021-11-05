NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.94.

NPTN stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $834.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 864,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 191,912 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

