NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.