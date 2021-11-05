Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Neogen by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 335,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 150,469 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Neogen by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,533,000 after purchasing an additional 452,571 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Neogen by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Neogen by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.94 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

