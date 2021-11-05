NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

NGMS stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.15.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Equities analysts expect that NeoGames will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 78.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at about $620,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after buying an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the third quarter valued at about $10,353,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

