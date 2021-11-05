Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nektar Therapeutics traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 26497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,897,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,815,000 after buying an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,468,000 after buying an additional 368,986 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,101,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,997,000 after buying an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

