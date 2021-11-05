Needham & Company LLC Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $100.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.
ONTO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.
NYSE ONTO traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,314. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.