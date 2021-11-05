Needham & Company LLC Raises Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $100.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

ONTO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE ONTO traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,314. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

