Needham & Company LLC Lowers NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target to $14.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s previous close.

NXTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Get NextCure alerts:

Shares of NXTC opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.20. NextCure has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NextCure by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextCure by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 63,525 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextCure by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.