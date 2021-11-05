Needham & Company LLC Lowers Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $45.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

COUR opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. Coursera has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $62.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $2,233,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 60,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,655.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,694 shares of company stock worth $16,719,085 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $3,375,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $4,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $5,829,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

