Needham & Company LLC Cuts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $40.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the stock’s current price.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of ALKT opened at $32.14 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $647,984.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,581 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $23,281,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $668,092,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

