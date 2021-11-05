Needham & Company LLC Boosts Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $14.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.