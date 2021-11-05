Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Natus Medical updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Natus Medical stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 173,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,977. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.68 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

