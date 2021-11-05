Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NOACU) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Natural Order Acquisition were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOACU opened at $10.36 on Friday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

