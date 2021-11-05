Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,094 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.95.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $242.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $243.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

