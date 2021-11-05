Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $160.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,303. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

