Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,975,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $141.00.

