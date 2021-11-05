Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG opened at $78.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.52. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

