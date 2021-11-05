Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 57 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 246.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 73.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 36.1% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,954 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $363.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $365.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $353.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

