National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.33% of National Western Life Group worth $59,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWLI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $216.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.62.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.17 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.47%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

