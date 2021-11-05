National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 310.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,889 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $29,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after purchasing an additional 102,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after purchasing an additional 510,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,588,000 after purchasing an additional 341,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 113,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.18.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

