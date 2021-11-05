National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stake Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 785,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $36,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

