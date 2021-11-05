National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

