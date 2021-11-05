National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.09. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. FMR LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 72.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.77.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

