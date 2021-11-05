National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.09. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.77.
About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
