National Bankshares Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$58.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Desjardins set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.88.

GIL traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$51.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.97.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

