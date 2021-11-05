National Bankshares Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$58.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Desjardins set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.88.
GIL traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,807. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$27.05 and a 1 year high of C$51.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.97.
In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Read More: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.