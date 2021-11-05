National Bankshares Boosts Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$67.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRU. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$66.18.

MRU opened at C$64.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53. Metro has a 1-year low of C$52.63 and a 1-year high of C$66.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.6799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

