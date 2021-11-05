National Bank Financial Weighs in on Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.76. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $103.96 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.34.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Royal Gold by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

