Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.35% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Natera stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. Natera has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $2,871,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,116 shares of company stock valued at $27,981,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

