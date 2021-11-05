Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $1,440,000.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $232,520.88.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,431 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $156,995.01.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,278 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $750,409.34.

Shares of NTRA opened at $110.67 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average of $109.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

