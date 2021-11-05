NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.35 Million

Brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report $37.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.10 million and the highest is $37.59 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $146.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $49.76. The stock had a trading volume of 426,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.