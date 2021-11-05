Name Change Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75,636.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $75,636.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00235685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00095896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,075,558 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.