MyWish Trading 52.7% Higher Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $2,242.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MyWish has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.04 or 0.00247518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00097164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

