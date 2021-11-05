Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 700 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56.

On Monday, September 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $170,240.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82.

On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $22.71. 475,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

