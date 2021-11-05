Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona Sells 700 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $16,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56.
- On Monday, September 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $170,240.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82.
- On Monday, August 30th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $505,050.00.
Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $22.71. 475,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
Myovant Sciences Company Profile
Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.
