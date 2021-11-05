Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,109.93

Shares of Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,109.93 ($14.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,128.08 ($14.74). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.69), with a volume of 290,534 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,157.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

In other news, insider David Hardie bought 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, with a total value of £689.30 ($900.57).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.