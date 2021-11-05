Murray Income Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8.25 (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MUT opened at GBX 923 ($12.06) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 908.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 903.44. Murray Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 735.85 ($9.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 959.50 ($12.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

In other news, insider Alan Giles acquired 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £18,429.53 ($24,078.30).

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

