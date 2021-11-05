Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 193,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

