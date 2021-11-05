Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth $11,410,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

