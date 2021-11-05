Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Issues Earnings Results

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MORF stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Peter Linde sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $266,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

