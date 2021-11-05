Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Issues Earnings Results

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis.
MORF stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
