Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY traded down $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $85.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,781. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

