Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $81,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,155,000 after acquiring an additional 254,794 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after acquiring an additional 189,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $88.73 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

