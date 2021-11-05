Morgan Stanley Purchases 56,265 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,537,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,905,000 after purchasing an additional 51,299 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $251.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.92. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.52 and a 52-week high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.42.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

