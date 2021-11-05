Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,468 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $84,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,319 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter valued at about $11,001,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at about $8,130,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after acquiring an additional 793,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 377.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 588,319 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

