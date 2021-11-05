Morgan Stanley Cuts Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 185

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

VMUK stock opened at GBX 175.80 ($2.30) on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 99.38 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.82.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

