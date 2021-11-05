Morgan Stanley Buys Shares of 7,944,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,944,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,393,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 28.23% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,060,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,677,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

DNAB stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.