Morgan Stanley Acquires 50,094 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $79,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQH opened at $26.11 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

