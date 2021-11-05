Morgan Stanley Acquires 397,716 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.50% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $77,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth $14,400,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,847,000. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,269.3% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 522,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 484,323 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,224,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 1,035,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 345,101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $13.98 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

