Morgan Sindall Group’s (MGNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

MGNS opened at GBX 2,295 ($29.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,443.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,311.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. Morgan Sindall Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,228 ($16.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

In related news, insider Steve Crummett sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,324 ($30.36), for a total transaction of £581,000 ($759,080.22).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.